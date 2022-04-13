Navi Mumbai: Newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his first victory as skipper to his wife, adding that the first victory is always special and as a team, they have come good. Jadeja, however, did concede the fact that as a captain he is still a work in progress and needs help from former CSK captain MS Dhoni from time to time.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

"First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I would like to dedicate to my wife because the first victory is always special," Jadeja said in the post-match presentation after CSK restricted RCB to 193 for 9 while chasing an imposing 217 to win.

"Previous four games, we couldn't cross the line. But as a team, we came good. As a captain, I am still picking the brains of the senior players. Mahi bhai is there, I always go to him and discuss. Moulding into a new role, it'll take time to get things going. I am still learning and trying to get better with each game," he added.

Having lost all their four matches before getting back to winning ways, Jadeja revealed that there was no pressure from the management and they were very relaxed before the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) game.

“Our management don’t put pressure on me, they are relaxed, they always come to me and motivate. We have plenty of experience in our dressing room.

“Experience comes into play, we don’t panic early. We try to keep ourselves calm, we back ourselves and we look to play positive cricket. We’ll look to push hard, we’ve got the momentum, we’ll try and continue the momentum.”

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted the team missed the services of seamer Harshal Patel, who is known for his variation and death bowling skills.

“You see the value he (Harshal) offers not just to this team but any team. He has got the ability to really stop the game. We missed that tonight. Even towards the end we lacked the variety,” he said.

“Big miss for us, hopefully we will have him back soon again.”

RCB badly missed the services of Harshal Patel, who had left the bio-bubble following the death of a family member on Saturday. The RCB players wore black armbands in the match to show solidarity with Patel and his family.

CSK will next take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

