Home

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja DEDICATES POTM Award to Wife Rivabha After Heroics vs England in Rajkot Test

Ravindra Jadeja DEDICATES POTM Award to Wife Rivabha After Heroics vs England in Rajkot Test

Claiming that she has really worked hard behind the scenes, Jadeja thanked her after his heroics at Rajkot.

Jadeja Hails Wife (Image: Instagram)

Rajkot: There were a number of match-winning performances but none bigger than allrounder Ravindra Jadeja’s allround show. Not only did Jadeja score a crucial century in the first essay but also took five wickets in the second essay to bundle out England and help India win the match. For his brilliant allround show, he was also awarded the player of the match. After collecting the award, Jadeja dedicated it to his wife Rivabha. Claiming that she has really worked hard behind the scenes, Jadeja thanked her after his heroics at Rajkot.

Trending Now

“I would like to dedicate this POTM award to my wife. She’s working really hard behind me and supported me throughout,” Jadeja said in a clip shared by BCCI.tv.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.