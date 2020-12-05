Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Ravindra Jadeja deserves a lot more respect than he gets after playing for 11 years. Jadeja has been a mainstay in the all three formats for the Indian team from past few years. The all-rounder has added contribution to the team’s success from time to time. Also Read - IND vs AUS | T Natarajan Has Put Mohammed Shami Under Pressure as T20I Bowler: Sanjay Manjrekar

In the ongoing tour against Australia, Jadeja showcased supreme skills with the bat in the last ODI and the first T20I. The southpaw slammed unbeaten 66 in the third ODI and shared a crucial 150-run stand alongside Hardik Pandya, while in the opening T20I he slammed 44 runs and remained not out to take India to a fighting total of 161/7. Also Read - IND vs AUS: Mark Taylor Warns Teams Not to Abuse Concussion Substitute Rule After Jadeja-Chahal Row

Kaif took to Twitter and heaped praises on Jadeja’s contribution to the Indian team in white-ball cricket. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Australia vs India Match at Sydney Cricket Ground 01:40 PM IST December 6 Sunday

“For two successive games Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance. Even after 11 years he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly,” Kaif tweeted.

For two successive games Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance. Even after 11 years he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 4, 2020

However, Team India will the services of Jadeja in the last two T20I as he has been ruled out from the series after sustaining a concussion in Canberra match.

Earlier, after first T20I Kaif hailed KL Rahul and called him a team player who is ready to do anything for the team.

“KL Rahul reminds me of Rahul Dravid. KL Rahul is ready to do anything, it shows that he is a team-player. If you play me at No.5, then I will do that role for the team,” Kaif said on the post-match show on the Sony Sports Network

“I will keep if you ask me to do that. Here you want me to open, I will do that as well. As a captain or team management, you are on the lookout for players like KL Rahul who is ready to lay down his life for the team. There are very few players who come like him.”