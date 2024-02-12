Home

Ravindra Jadeja FIT to Feature in Playing XI? 5 Selection Headaches For Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma Before Rajkot Test

Ind vs Eng: Interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja is fit enough to make the playing XI.

India vs England, 3rd Test

Rajkot: We are a couple of days away from the start of the much-awaited third Test between India and England at Rajkot. With a number of star players not present, what would be the Indian playing XI look like? Also, what are the selection issues that would be bothering Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma ahead of the game?

Jadeja FIT Enough to Feature: The all-rounder is coming back into the side after missing the Vizag Test. He is an important member in Rohit’s scheme of things, especially on Indian tracks. Interesting to see if he is fit enough to make the playing XI.

Patidar or Sarfaraz? With Virat Kohli missing, either Rajat Patidar or Sarfaraz Khan makes the XI. Who will it be – will Patidar be retained despite his low scores at Vizag or will Sarfaraz be handed his Test debut? This would be an interesting call.

Dhruv Jurel or KS Bharat? The latter has been keeping over the past two Test matches, but he has not lived up to expectations and his glovework has been average as well. Considering all of this, should Jurel be handed a debut?

