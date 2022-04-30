New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja, who was made the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had decided to step down from his role as the captain of the side with immediate effect and has requested former CSK captain MS Dhoni to take over the role.Also Read - SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 46 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 1, Sunday

Jadeja who hasn't had the best of IPLs so far, wanted to concentrate more on his game and help CSK more win more matches in IPL 2022.

Dhoni, it is learnt that has accepted to take over the job he gave up ahead of the season in the larger interest of the team.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” read the official CSK statement.

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” the statement further added.

CSK has had a horrible season so far in IPL 2022, having lost two out of their eight matches and are languishing right at the bottom of the table, just above Mumbai Indians who have lost all their matches so far this season.

With six more matches to play for, CSK are still not out of the race of a top-four finish but that would take a monumental effort from here on.

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the points table with 8 wins out of nine matches and are almost certain of a place in the playoffs of IPL 2022.