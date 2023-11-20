Home

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Thank PM Modi For Support In Dressing Room After ODI World Cup 2023 Final Loss

Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Thank PM Modi For Support In Dressing Room After ODI World Cup 2023 Final Loss

PM Narendra Modi visited Team India's dressing room after their loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja and PM Narendra Modi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Team India’s dressing room after their 6-wicket loss against Australia in the finals of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami shared about the moment they shared with the Indian prime minister in their dressing room.

Trending Now

Prime Minister even hugged the Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami during his visit to the Indian dressing room. Shami had a terrific season and he ended as the leading wicket-taker of the mega tournament. However, his efforts were not enough to ensure Team India’s win.

You may like to read

India came close to clinching the World Cup trophy after 12 years but ended up being too far from the trophy. Australia marched towards their sixth title with a comprehensive six-wicket victory.

Jadeja who made his place in the ICC Team of the Tournament thanked the fans for their support and wrote on X, “We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating.”

We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating. pic.twitter.com/q0la2X5wfU — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 20, 2023

“Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back,” Shami tweeted.

Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5 — (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023

Jadeja played a crucial role for India throughout the tournament taking key wickets in the middle overs. With the bat he played an important role at number seven, as he amassed 120 runs in his five appearances in the middle.

While with the ball, His economy rate was among the best as he went for 4.25 per over and backed up the new-ball attacking line-up.

Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.