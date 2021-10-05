New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped huge praise on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and called him the perfect T20 cricketer. Jadeja has been a crucial part of the Team India set up in the past few years, skipper Virat Kohli also considered him as a trump card as he contributes in all three aspects of the game.Also Read - IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Third Umpire After No-Ball Controversy

Jadeja has also performed exceedingly well in the Indian Premier League too which makes him a sure shot starter in three-time champions Chennai Super Kings line-up. In the ongoing IPL 2021, Jadeja has scored 212 runs in 13 games for CSK at an average of 70.67 and a strike rate of 152.52. The left-arm off-spinner has also claimed 9 wickets in the tournament so far. Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST October 5 Tuesday

Vaughan hailed CSK all-rounder and said that to build a cricketer from scratch, everyone should start with Jadeja. Also Read - IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Have Relaxed a Little Bit - Sunil Gavaskar Ahead of RR vs MI

“He [Ravindra Jadeja] is outstanding, he’s just got everything. If you are building a T20 cricketer, if you are building a batter, you go for Chris Gayle’s power or Virat Kohli’s finesse. But if you are looking to build a cricketer from scratch, you’ll almost start with Ravindra Jadeja because he offers you everything,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The former England captain further talked about Jadeja’s batting ability and emphasized on how he can adapt to situations and bat accordingly.

“He is an unbelievable fielder, he can bowl brilliant left-arm spin, if there is an element of turn in the surface, he is as good as any. Obviously, with the bat, he can play the anchor role if you lose early wickets, he can also come in with 15 balls to go and pretty much go on from ball 01. He is the perfect T20 cricketer,” he added.