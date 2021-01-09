Ravindra Jadeja got into a staredown with Josh Hazlewood on day three of the ongoing third Test at SCG on Saturday. It happened after Hazlewood got the wicket of Rishabh Pant and was running in with confidence behind him. It was an unmissable moment as the two cricketers smiled it off after a what-looked-like-a-serious-staredown. Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Rishabh Pant Cops Nasty Blow on Right Elbow Against Pat Cummins During 3rd Test at SCG | WATCH

Here is how fans are reacting to it:

#INDvsAUS

Jadeja and Hazlewood staring at eachother

Meanwhile Harsha Bhogle-

“Ding ding ding ding ding ding ding…..”

😂🤣@bhogleharsha — Jisha Laha (@JishaLaha) January 9, 2021

Quite romantic that between Josh Hazlewood and Ravindra Jadeja 😂#AUSvIND — Rishad D’souza (@RD_Wisden) January 9, 2021

Hazlewood was very near the stumps… and the running was half hearted by Vihari… where in Jadeja’s case he had to sprint so hard and just threw bullet in one hand without wasting any time with Smith diving full stretch.. — Vijay De Prabu (@VijaydePrabu2) January 9, 2021

With two cricketing giants locking horns for ultimate supremacy, such things are bound to happen. Both Jadeja and Hazlewood have been key members of their side during this series. With high expectations riding on the cricketers, such incidents are bound to happen.

At the time of filing the copy, India was reeling at 210 for eight. The tourists have lost four wickets after lunch as the Australian bowlers are on top. India still trails by 128 runs.

Jadeja – who picked four wickets in the first innings – is in the middle and fans would be hoping he gets India to a good position.