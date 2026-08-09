Ravindra Jadeja leaves Gautam Gambhir in splits with Kuldeep Yadav imitation

Ravindra Jadeja provided a light moment during India's three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo when he decided to imitate teammate Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action. Jadeja was

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Ravindra Jadeja leaves Gautam Gambhir in splits with Kuldeep Yadav imitation

Ravindra Jadeja provided a light moment during India’s three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo when he decided to imitate teammate Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling action.

Jadeja was seen copying Kuldeep’s run-up and bowling style in an exaggerated manner, leaving India head coach Gautam Gambhir unable to control his laughter. The incident took place during the second day of the practice match and quickly became one of the more entertaining moments from India’s preparations for the Test series.

Jadeja and Kuldeep are both important members of India’s Test plans in Sri Lankan conditions, although their bowling styles are very different. Jadeja is a left-arm orthodox spinner who relies heavily on accuracy, while Kuldeep is a left-arm wrist-spinner who uses variations and turn to trouble batters.

The difference between the two makes Jadeja’s imitation even more amusing. He appeared to copy Kuldeep’s distinctive action while the players and support staff watched on. Gambhir’s reaction showed just how funny the moment was for the Indian camp.

#1 All-rounder for a reason.😂 Ravindra Jadeja can bat, bowl, field, and apparently, crack Gautam Gambhir too. 😆 Watch Day 3 of SLC XI vs #TeamIndia tomorrow, 10 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/TWbJzVPEed — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 8, 2026

The warm-up match itself has given India several things to think about ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The team has been using the game to give players valuable time in the middle and get used to the conditions in Colombo.

The biggest talking point from India’s batting has been Devdutt Padikkal. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 142 on the second day, making a strong case to bat at No. 3 in the Test series.

Padikkal’s knock was especially important because several other Indian batters struggled. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel could not make an impact. Ravindra Jadeja, however, contributed with a useful 63 before retiring hurt.

Sai Sudharsan ruled out