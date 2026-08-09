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Ravindra Jadeja leaves Gautam Gambhir in splits with Kuldeep Yadav imitation

Ravindra Jadeja provided a light moment during India's three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo when he decided to imitate teammate Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action. Jadeja was

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: August 9, 2026, 1:55 PM IST
jadeja gambhir
Ravindra Jadeja leaves Gautam Gambhir in splits with Kuldeep Yadav imitation

Ravindra Jadeja provided a light moment during India’s three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo when he decided to imitate teammate Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling action.

Jadeja was seen copying Kuldeep’s run-up and bowling style in an exaggerated manner, leaving India head coach Gautam Gambhir unable to control his laughter. The incident took place during the second day of the practice match and quickly became one of the more entertaining moments from India’s preparations for the Test series.

Read more: WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates return to Indian side with wicket against Sri Lankan XI

Jadeja and Kuldeep are both important members of India’s Test plans in Sri Lankan conditions, although their bowling styles are very different. Jadeja is a left-arm orthodox spinner who relies heavily on accuracy, while Kuldeep is a left-arm wrist-spinner who uses variations and turn to trouble batters.

The difference between the two makes Jadeja’s imitation even more amusing. He appeared to copy Kuldeep’s distinctive action while the players and support staff watched on. Gambhir’s reaction showed just how funny the moment was for the Indian camp.

The warm-up match itself has given India several things to think about ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The team has been using the game to give players valuable time in the middle and get used to the conditions in Colombo.

The biggest talking point from India’s batting has been Devdutt Padikkal. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 142 on the second day, making a strong case to bat at No. 3 in the Test series.

Padikkal’s knock was especially important because several other Indian batters struggled. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel could not make an impact. Ravindra Jadeja, however, contributed with a useful 63 before retiring hurt.

Sai Sudharsan ruled out

Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka due to a big toe injury. The batter suffered the injury during the India A tour of Sri Lanka and had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Although Sudharsan made significant progress, the medical team felt he needed more time to recover fully and advised against an early return. Sudharsan had impressed on the India A tour, scoring two centuries in the two unofficial Tests. His absence is a setback for India, with Devdutt Padikkal now likely to bat at No. 3.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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