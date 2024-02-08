Top Recommended Stories

Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Return at Rajkot For 3rd Test vs England – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Jadeja would add a lot of value at the known venue for his side. 

Published: February 8, 2024 9:15 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ravindra Jadeja @BCCI

Rajkot: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to make a comeback in the third Test against England in Rajkot. Jadeja, who was ruled out of the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury, has recovered well. As per a report in the Indian Express, Jadeja has shown good progress and is in the reckoning for making it back to the side for his home Test. Jadeja’s inclusion would be a major boost to the side who are already set to miss Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Jadeja would add a lot of value at the known venue for his side.

