Home

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Return at Rajkot For 3rd Test vs England – REPORT

Ravindra Jadeja Likely to Return at Rajkot For 3rd Test vs England – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Jadeja would add a lot of value at the known venue for his side.

Ravindra Jadeja @BCCI

Rajkot: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to make a comeback in the third Test against England in Rajkot. Jadeja, who was ruled out of the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury, has recovered well. As per a report in the Indian Express, Jadeja has shown good progress and is in the reckoning for making it back to the side for his home Test. Jadeja’s inclusion would be a major boost to the side who are already set to miss Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Jadeja would add a lot of value at the known venue for his side.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.