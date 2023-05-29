Home

Ravindra Jadeja-MS Dhoni ‘Eye-Talk’ Over Shubman Gill’s Stumping in IPL 2023 Final is EPIC | WATCH

IPL 2023: After Dhoni whipped the bails off against Shubman Gill of the bowling of Jadeja, there was eye-contact between the two which seemed to be that they were convinced.

MS Dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja MOMENT (Image: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Be it spending time in the same dressing-room to being a part of Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have known each other for years. During the IPL 2023 between CSK and GT at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, there was a moment where fans got to witness the bond between the two. After Dhoni whipped the bails off against Shubman Gill of the bowling of Jadeja, there was eye-contact between the two which seemed to be that they were convinced. The third umpire gave Gill out after looking at replays, but it was the eye-talk between Jadeja and Dhoni that stole that moment. The incident took place in the seventh over of the match. Gill had to make the long walk back for 39 off 20 balls.

That eye talk between jadeja and Dhoni after Gill stumping is the moment of the match❤️#IPL2023Final #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/OsTFnA6UsY — Shubham Kumar Yadav (@Shubhamgnirala) May 29, 2023

