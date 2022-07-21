New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja has been lately in superb form with the bat for Team India as the Men in Blue face West Indies in the 1st ODI at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.Also Read - KL Rahul Tests Positive For Covid-19, Likely To Miss West Indies Tour: Report

Jadeja has not been in the best of forms with the ball but he has a big ODI record to chase as he is just 3 wickets behind from beating Kapil Dev to become the highest Indian wicket-taker in ODIs against the West Indies.

Kapil Dev has taken a total of 43 wickets in the 50-over game against the Windies and Sir Jadeja is currently on 41 wickets and he'll have three matches to get past the record.

In the recently concluded series against England, Jadeja scored 104 in the 5th Test and has been contributing on a consistent basis on the field for his nation.

On 9th July, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed the headlines when he deleted all his Chennai Super Kings posts on Instagram, sparking speculations that in the 2023 season, the flamboyant Indian all-rounder will no longer play for the 4-time IPL winners. He has not till now given the exact reasons but an official of CSK has cleared the air later on that that it was a personal call taken by Jadeja as nothing is wrong between the two parties.

Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side with Ravindra Jadeja serving as vice captain during the ODI series.

India have decided to rest several key members of the squad for the ODI series, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami as well as the injured K.L Rahul.