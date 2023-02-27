Home

Ravindra Jadeja On Cusp Of Scripting History; Set To Join Kapil Dev In Elite List

Team India is currently in Indore practicing for the third Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to start from March 1 at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is having a dream run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja has been remarkable with bat and ball, playing a significant role in India’s rampage in the first two Tests. With 17 wickets in two Tests, Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker of the series. He has also contributed heavily with the bat, scoring 96 crucial runs.

Meanwhile, the ace all-rounder is just one wicket away from picking his 500th International wicket. The wicket will make Jadeja the second Indian after legendary Kapil Dev in the list of players with 5000 runs and 5000 wickets in international cricket.

Kapil Dev played 131 Test matches and 225 ODIs for India, scoring 9031 runs along with 687 International wickets. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja has played 62 Tests, 171 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, accumulating 5523 runs and 499 wickets.

Jadeja will be the second Indian and 11th overall to achieve the feat. The other players in the list are (Jacques Kallis 25534 Runs and 577 Wickets), (Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) – 13445 Runs and 653 Wickets), (Shahid Afridi (PAK) – 11196 Runs and 541 Wickets), (Kapil Dev (IND) – 9031 runs and 687 wickets), (Imran Khan (PAK) – 7516 Runs and 544 Wickets), (Shaun Pollock (SA) – 7386 Runs and 829 Wickets), (Ian Botham (ENG) – 7313 Runs and 528 Wickets), (Daniel Vettori (NZ) – 6989 Runs and 705 Wickets), (Wasim Akram (PAK) – 6615 Runs and 916 Wickets).

Meanwhile, India are currently leading the Border-Gavaskar Series 2-0 after two stellar wins in Nagpur and Delhi. Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the third Test as a win will seal their berth in the World Test Championship final.

Meanwhile, the visitors are in a spot of bother as they will be without the services of David Warner, pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. However, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are likely to return to the playing 11.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

