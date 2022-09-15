New Delhi: Talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Wednesday, posted a picture of himself in crutches on social media. The 33-year-old all rounder went for a surgery right after he was ruled out of the Asia cup. Check out the post here:Also Read - Asia Cup Review: BCCI Highlights on India's Middle-Over Woes

Jadeja played a key role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener and also played India's match against Hong Kong before being ruled out ahead of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Terming the surgery a major one, a senior BCCI official had earlier ruled him out for an indefinite period.

But Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on whether Jadeja could be back for the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.

“I don’t want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is six-seven weeks away now,” Dravid has said.

Apart from Jadeja, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are also missing the Asia Cup for India. As per Dravid, the current situation doesn’t stop them from using this tournament as an opportunity to build and grow the team for the World Cup.

“There are a few key players missing from this team. But it’s probably true of one or two other teams as well, who are probably missing one or two key players. That can happen, but it doesn’t stop us from using this tournament as a really good opportunity to build and grow our team for the World Cup,” the coach said.