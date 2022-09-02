Dubai: In what would come as a major setback for Rohit Sharma-led India in the Asia Cup, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out after sustaining a right knee injury. The BCCI broke the news on Friday afternoon. Axar Patel has been named as Jadeja’s replacement in the Indian squad. Jadeja is a key player for India and hence his absence would hurt the side in the Super Four stage.Also Read - LIVE PAK vs HK Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: Toss Scheduled at 7:00 PM IST

Wish you a speedy recovery Ravindra Jadeja 🇮🇳@imjadeja — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 2, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja After 2 Consecutive Matches pic.twitter.com/gycuIurqGu — R I S H I (@Rishiicasm) September 2, 2022

Jadeja’s injury means that India will play one batter short in all games. Raises even more questions about KL’s inclusion in Sunday’s encounter. — Sreekesh Iyer (@sreekeshiyer) September 2, 2022

Of late watch how many matches has patel been replaced with Jadeja. Injury is just an excuse. Test matches vs England in India and many more matches where jadeja could have played patel was placed in spite of jadeja. Aur injury achanak aise hi pop up hoti hai kya — OMG (@mm52943393) September 2, 2022

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side has advanced to the Super Four stage after beating Pakistan and Hong Kong. India are hot favourites to win the Asia Cup. India will play their Super Four opener against the winner of Pakistan-Hong Kong match.

In the game against Pakistan, it was Hardik Pandya who was the star of the show. He picked up three wickets and also hit the winning six in the final over. In the second game against Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav stepped it up with the bat. In that game, Virat Kohli also hit a fifty and got back among the runs.