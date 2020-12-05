Over the last couple of seasons India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shown his value with the bat and in a way has become indispensable to Virat Kohli’s scheme of things. Following Jadeja’s concussion injury during the first T20I, the left-hander has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. Will his absence hurt India in their upcoming match at SCG? Yes, it will! Also Read - India Should be Patient With Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson: Aakash Chopra Ahead of 2nd T20I Versus Australia at SCG

Balance Disrupted: With Jadeja in the side, Kohli can opt for an extra batsman or a bowler. Now with him not there and Hardik Pandya not comfortable to bowl four overs, it is bound to disrupt the balance of the side and the winning combination. And that is something the management would not have wanted when they are on the verge of a series win.

Incredible Fielder: Jadeja is arguably one of the finest cricketers in the game today. Not just with the bat and the ball, the 31-year old contributes on-the-field as well. He is sharp with his direct hits and that aspect of Jadeja in big grounds of Australia would be another factor that will be missed. Jadeja may not have been at his best in the field recently, but again he is someone who has the ability to change games on its head with a brilliant piece of runout or a breathtaking catch.

The Finisher: The left-handed lower-middle-order batsman has shown his finishing skills in the last ODI and then followed it up in the first T20I as well. His late flourish in both the games made a massive impact on the outcome of the match. In the absence of Jadeja, the batting will look thin and Hardik along with Manish Pandey would be the would have to shoulder the responsibility of closing games.