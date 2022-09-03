Dubai: Ravindra Jadeja, India’s star allrounder has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC World T20. Jadeja, who is also set to miss the remainder of the Asia Cup games that is being played in the UAE, will undergo a knee surgery and will miss the Twenty20 mega event. Jadeja sustained injury on his right knee while playing against Pakistan in Dubai. He is currently under the supervision of BCCI medical team and will need a surgery, it has been learnt.Also Read - LIVE Score Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022 : Gurbaz Departs, AFG Still In Control

“Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity. Also Read - IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani Ruled Out of India vs Pakistan Clash on Sunday

(with inputs from PTI) Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan Unlikely To Feature In Playing XI Against Pakistan As Per Reports