Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra – Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May Retain Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

If that is the case, who does Chennai Super Kings retain, remember - the 2024 season could also be the final edition of the IPL for MS Dhoni.

Players CSK Could Retain Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai: In less than two weeks, the 2024 season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League begins. But, after a revelation by IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal on Saturday, the focus and speculations for the 2025 season has started. This has happened because the IPL Chairman has confirmed that there will be a mega auction next year ahead of the 2025 season. He has also said that every team can only retain upto 3-4 players. If that is the case, who does Chennai Super Kings retain, remember – the 2024 season could also be the final edition of the IPL for MS Dhoni. Here are the three cricketers CSK should retain.

Ravindra Jadeja: He is a 3D cricketer – he can bat, he can bowl and then, he is a gun fielder. And not just do all of these, but also he happens to be a proven match-winner. Who can forget what he did of the last two balls of IPL 2023? Jadeja is 35, so he has at least three more seasons. CSK could surely use his expertise and experience and retain him.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The classy right-hander is a top run-getter for his side at the top of the order. He has won the Orange Cap in the past and has age on his side as he is 27. In some cricketing circles, they also reckon he is the future captain of CSK. He has led Mumbai in the past.

