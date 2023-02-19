Top Recommended Stories

Ravindra Jadeja-Sanjay Manjrekar’s CHEEKY Exchange After IND Beat AUS to Retain BGT in Delhi

Ind vs Aus: At the post-match presentation, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked Jadeja if he thought sweep was an option against him. To that, Jadeja smiled and said 'no'. 

Updated: February 19, 2023 2:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jadeja-Manjrekar

Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja was the star for India with the ball and the bat and hence he was deservingly awarded the player of the match after India beat Australia by six wickets on Sunday in Delhi. With the win, India takes a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and retains it as well for the fourth consecutive time. At the post-match presentation, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked Jadeja if he thought sweep was an option against him. To that, Jadeja smiled and said ‘no’.

Sanjay Manjrekar: “Do you think sweep is an option vs Jadeja”

Jadeja: “No no, not in this wicket (smile)”.

” I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they’d play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance. Don’t think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket (laughs and walks off),” Jadeja said at the post-match presentation.

India’s total points tally in the standings to 123 points in 16 matches, 13 points behind of table-toppers Australia.

Another win for the Men in Blue will take them to 135 points, which will be more than enough to seal a spot in the Final which is scheduled to be held at the Oval from 7th June onwards. Now it’s down to Sri Lanka, India and Australia as the favourites to go through. If Australia avoid a 4-0 whitewash they will automatically earn their place in the final, given Sri Lanka do not beat New Zealand 2-0 in the upcoming series.

Published Date: February 19, 2023 2:47 PM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 2:49 PM IST

