Ravindra Jadeja set to play for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy, Shubman Gill likely to…

Star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play for Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Punjab, while India captain Shubman Gill might also feature in the match.

New Delhi: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to play for Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Punjab, which will be played in Rajkot on January 22 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. As per reports team India captain Shubman Gill might also feature in the match.

Both Gill and Jadeja are likely to travel to Rajkot from Indore where they lost the ODI series 1-2 against New Zealand. The duo will be seen playing against each other as Saurashtra will lock horns against Shubman Gill’s Punjab.

Shubman Gill last featured in Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka

Gill didn’t play a Ranji Trophy match this season, He last played against Karnataka in the previous campaign. Meanwhile, Jadeja featured in only one domestic fixture, representing Saurashtra against Madhya Pradesh.

Saurashtra and Punjab are currently placed in the lower half of their Elite Group. Saurashtra sit fourth on the table with one win and four draws from five matches, trailing Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, while Punjab sits sixth, having recorded only one win and one loss from their five outings.

Both sides have one league fixture remaining after this encounter, and with no immediate international commitments, neither Gill nor Jadeja is part of India’s next assignment, the 2026 T20 World Cup, the duo could also be available for the final match.

Gill backed Jadeja after disappointing series against New Zealand

Jadeja has already retired from T20Is, and his spot in the ODI looks uncertain as he has managed to score only 43 runs across the three match ODI series at an average of 14.33, while he also failed to grab a single wicket.

However, Gill backed Jadeja despite his disappointing form and said, “Firstly, I think about Jaddu bhai, I don’t know how many matches he has played over the past couple of years, but in terms of his batting, he was looking in good touch,” Gill said in the post-series press conference.

” That said, I think all of us batters, especially, were not able to convert the starts we got. Whenever you play in India, you usually see high-scoring matches, and if batters get starts but don’t convert them, at least two of them, it always becomes difficult,” he added.

