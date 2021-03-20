Time and again, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has given fans a glimpse of his love for wildlife and passion to go on safaris. On Saturday, Jadeja shared a video on Twitter where he is on a safari where he spots a tiger. While captioning the video, Jadeja says that he reckons the tiger has come to wish him a speedy recovery. Also Read - India vs England 5th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Likely Playing XIs: Squads, Toss, Team News For IND vs ENG 5th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

In the video, the tiger makes its entry from the jungle to a path in-between. It looks around, while it is being shot and then it decides to go back into the bushes.

"He just came out to wish me speedy recovery #wildlife #jungle," wrote Jadeja on Twitter.

While some fans ask Jadeja to be cautious, most wish him a speedy recovery.

Last week, Jadeja hit the nets after two months of rehab, and going by that – things are looking up and he could well be back to his full fitness by the time IPL comes.

The Indian cricketer has been out of action since picking up a thumb injury during the tour of Australia. Jadeja is a key member of the Indian side and will in all likelihood be back for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.