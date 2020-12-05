Following Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics with the bat in the ongoing limited-overs internationals against Australia, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has suggested a promotion in the batting order for the all-rounder. Gambhir urged the team management to make the most of his form with the bat. The former KKR skipper reckoned that if Jadeja can be slotted in at that number, India could play another all-rounder at No 7. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Reacts on Ravindra Jadeja's Concussion Substitute Controversy, Hints at Important Protocol Breach

Gambhir also felt Kohli should continue batting at No 3 and he should be followed by KL Rahul at No 4.

"I would probably want him to bat at number five because then you can have KL Rahul bat at number four, Virat Kohli at number three and then Jadeja at five, Pandya at six, and you can have another all-rounder at number seven. Use his form. My point has always been very simple. If you make someone bat at number seven, he will bat like a number seven. If you make him bat like a number four or five, he will bat like it and that is how it has always been with everyone," Gambhir told ESPN Cricinfo.

Adding further, Gambhir suggested that India should play a batsman less as Jadeja is highly capable of doing a good job with the bat, and play an extra all-rounder that could be Axar Patel or Krunal Pandya.

“You ask someone to open the batting and he starts thinking like an opener. Jadeja has got the ability. We all know that he has got the ability, he has a Test hundred, got runs in all conditions in white-ball cricket and why not push him at number five and see whether we can work with the combination because you open up one spot you can play a number six bowler who can chip in with overs. You can play another left-arm spinner like Krunal Pandya or Axar Patel,” he added further.