India vs England: It needed a moment of magic to bring an end to a flourishing 160-run-stand. England lost their first wicket in the 23rd over when Kuldeep was brought back into the attack. Roy rushed down the pitch to this googly and wanted to smash it, hit it straight and connected fairly well, it went flat. Jadeja ran to his left from long-on, dived full length forward at full speed and took it inches from the ground. Look at Kohli roar. This wicket means a lot. Roy taps his bat on the led ad boards as he walks off. Roy’s blistering 57-ball 66 came to an end with the breathtaking catch.

What made the catch even more special was that the ball was dying on him and coming at a decent pace.

You just cannot keep Jadeja out of the game.

Name is Jadeja . Ravindra Jadeja . 😎 Thats what i was talking about . Saurashtra players are specially trained in terms of fielding right from the school cricket days. Cheetah sprint Bullete throw etc . @sachin_rt @ShelJackson27 @cheteshwar1 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/co8Tu6jn0A — Dr.Mahaveer Gadhvi (ડો.મહાવીરભા સોયા) (@DocMahaveer) June 30, 2019

For India, Rishabh Pant was drafted in as Vijay Shankar picked up a toe niggle.

“Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then he’s unstoppable,” Kohli said at the toss.

On chasing, Kohli said: “Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven’t focused on the opposition in this tournament, that’s why we have been successful.”

For the hosts, who need to win their remaining two games after succumbing to back-to-back defeats, dashing opener Jason Roy made a comeback after an injury layoff. Seamer Liam Plunkett was also pencilled in for Moeen Ali.

“Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.