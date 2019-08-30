After being conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, India’s ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has vowed to put his best foot forward whenever he comes to the cricket field while representing the nation at the top level. Jadeja has also thanked the government for honouring him with the Arjuna award and said the recognition will always inspire him to give his best for India on the cricket field.

Jadeja was among the 19 sportspersons who were presented with the Arjuna award this year. “First of all, I would like to thank the Government of India for honouring me with the Arjuna award. I would also like to congratulate the other winners as well. They’ve performed brilliantly in their fields,” Jadeja said in a video message posted on the BCCI’s Twitter handle.



“My sincere effort always will be to lift the reputation of the Indian team and my country whenever I play for India. I will always try to win matches for the team and make the country proud.”

Jadeja missed the National Awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of National Sports Day as he is currently touring with Team India for the Test series against West Indies.

Jadeja is currently at the fourth spot in the ICC rankings for Test all-rounders. He struck a half-century and picked two wickets in India’s 318-run victory over West Indies in the Antigua Test and during the World Cup last month, he almost carried India to the final with a flamboyant 59-ball 79 against New Zealand.

The left-hander has joined the elite list of former and current men’s cricketers that include Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli among others who have been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, an honour bestowed by the Indian government to recognise outstanding individual achievement in sports.