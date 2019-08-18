The selection committee for sports awards 2019 nominated the names of various sportspersons for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dhyanchand Award, Dronacharya Award. Here is the complete list of names recommended by the committee. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is given for the most spectacular and outstanding performance by a sportsperson over a period of four years immediately preceding the year during which award is to be given. The awardee is given a medal, a certificate, ceremonial dress and cash prize of ₹7.50 lakh.

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia is set to be awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2019 — the country’s highest sporting honour. Alon with Punia, para-athlete Deepa Malik was fourth time lucky after being recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna for the year 2019.

Earlier, Punia along with Vinesh Phogat was recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for the prestigious award.

For Arjuna award: Ravindra Jadeja (cricket), Poonam Yadav (cricket), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (athletics), Mohammed Anas Yahiya (athletics), S Bhaskaran (bodybuilding), Sonia Lather (boxing), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (hockey), Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi), Gaurav Singh Gill (motorsports), Pramod Bhagat (para-sports, badminton), Anjum Moudgil (shooting), Harmeet Rajul Desai (table tennis), Pooja Dhanda (wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (football), Swapna Barman (athletics), Sundar Singh Gurjar (para-sports, athletics), Bhamidipati Sai Praneeth (badminton), Simran Singh Shergill (polo).

Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in order to recognise the achievement of athletes.

For Dhyanchand award: Manuel Fredricks (hockey), Arup Basak (table tennis), Manoj Kumar (wrestling), Nitten Kirrtane (tennis), C Lalremsanga (archery).

Dhyanchand award is presented to sportspersons for their lifetime achievements and contribution to sport during both their active career and following retirement.

For Dronacharya award: Vimal Kumar (badminton), Sandeep Gupta (table tennis), Mohinder Singh Dhillon (athletics) are the recommended names in regular category. Whereas, in the life-time category, Merzban Patel (Hockey), Rambir Singh Khokhar (kabaddi), Sanjay Bhardwaj (cricket) have been selected.

The Dronacharya honour is given for excellence in sports coaching.