Ravindra Jadeja to Captain Saurashtra Against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy, Coach Niraj Odedra Confirms

Jadeja was supposed to be part of the Border Gavaskar Trophy team for India against the Australians, but the BCCI has said that he's inclusion is subject to fitness.

New Delhi: Just like premium fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action since September 2022 and his knee injury has kept him out of two major tournaments in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. But now the Chennai Super Kings superstar is all set to return to action in India’s premier domestic tournament- Ranju Trophy for Saurashtra.

Saurashtra coach Niraj Odedra confirmed that Jadeja will be joining the Saurashtra side for their last Ranji game against Tamil Nadu. The coach also added that a player of Jadeja’s calibre is a huge morale boost to the team.

“In fact, I had sent Jaddu a WhatsApp text saying that the boys are really excited to have him back. He immediately wrote back saying he is looking forward to catching up with the team. It’s been a while since he played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. A player of that calibre joining the team is a huge morale boost as well. His training and workload will be as per the National Cricket Academy (NCA) protocols,” Odedra said in an exclusive interview with Sportstar.

The Ranji Trophy would be the perfect platform for all-rounder to get his mojo back as a number of major tournaments has been lined-up this year. With Rishabh Pant out, India can’t afford to miss any of their star players in the coming months.