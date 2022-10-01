New Delhi: Back in July, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed the headlines when he deleted all his Chennai Super Kings posts on Instagram, sparking speculations that in the 2023 season, the flamboyant Indian all-rounder will no longer play for the 4-time IPL winners. He has not till now given the exact reasons but an official of CSK has cleared the air later on that that it was a personal call taken by Jadeja as nothing is wrong between the two parties.Also Read - Shardul Thakur REVEALS Never-Heard-Before Marsterstroke of CSK Captain MS Dhoni During IPL 2021 Match vs KKR

Cut to 18th July, nine days after the incident, Jadeja perhaps has once again fuelled the rumour, when he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, written, 'Don't lower your standards for anyone or anything. Self respect is everything.'

Now yesterday from their official Twitter handle, Chennai Super Kings released a poster, featuring the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Stephen Fleming and also Jadeja with the caption, 'The Superkings forged the golden era of the fandom and scripted history! PS: We Yellove You!"

The Superkings forged the golden era of the fandom and scripted history! 🦁 PS: We Yellove You! 💛#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/s15fcS10Et — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 30, 2022

The poster might have dropped a big hint that the explosive all-rounder is indeed staying in Chennai. Who knows! We have to wait and watch.

In 2021, Jadeja stepped down as captain after a poor run where CSK lost six out of the eight matches he led. His personal form was also not anywhere near to his potential. Jadeja could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

It was a season to forget for Chennai as they could not even make the playoffs. While Dhoni has confirmed he would lead the side in 2023, it remains to be seen what exactly happens with Jadeja as he is an integral part of the CSK setup.