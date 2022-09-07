New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury shared a post-surgery picture on Instagram, on Tuesday. Through the post, Jadeja also informed about starting the rehab session soon and gaining match fitness as early as possible.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Has Four Questions For Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid After India's Loss vs Sri Lanka

“The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can,” the star all-rounder wrote on Instagram with photographs from the hospital. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

“There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” he added. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Gets TROLLED For Sharing Romantic Reel With Pakistan's Naseem Shah | VIRAL POSTS

Check out the full post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

Jadeja played a key role in India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener and also played India’s match against Hong Kong before being ruled out ahead of the Super 4 stage.

Terming the surgery a major one, a senior BCCI official had earlier ruled him out for an indefinite period.

But Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on whether Jadeja could be back for the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.

“I don’t want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is six-seven weeks away now,” Dravid has said.

Inputs from PTI