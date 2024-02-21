Home

‘Ravindra Jadeja Was Guilty Party’, AB De Villiers On Sarfaraz Khan’s Run Out On Debut

Sarfaraz Khan's debut against England ended in form an unfortunate run out in the first innings. However, the batter made it special by hitting fifties in both innings.

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan’s performance on his International debut won countless hearts. However, his knock in the first innings ended short after an unfortunate run out that was a result of miscommunication with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the third Test between India and England in Rajkot.

Jadeja felt so guilty that he even put a story on his Instagram to apologise for that. Later, Sarfaraz said that such things are part of the game. Former South African skipper AB De Villiers addressed the incident and said that Jadeja was the guilty party in the incident.

“Sarfaraz getting a 60-odd, getting run out by Jaddu. Jaddu certainly was the guilty party in this instance but you could see the disappointment in his body language when he got his 100 just after that. The way he celebrated after that was very calm; he was upset that he ran the young man out. It was great to see from an experienced campaigner taking responsibility and almost showing remorse on the pitch,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers, who shared the dressing room with Sarfaraz during their time at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), expressed delight at the young cricketer’s achievements. De Villiers praised Sarfaraz’s level-headedness and down-to-earth demeanor, highlighting the emotional moment when Sarfaraz’s father blew kisses in celebration of his fifty.

“In his first ever Test for India, it was great to see his family there. I was with him at RCB before. He is a level-headed, down-to-earth boy and I’m very proud of him. It was great to see his dad blowing a kiss and Sarfaraz blowing it back when he got to his fifty. Very emotional moment and it was heartwarming for me to watch the match live,” said De Villiers.

