Edgbaston: Will Ravindra Jadeja not don the yellow in IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings? Seems like given the fact that he has deleted all his CSK-related Instagram posts of the last two seasons. Is there a rift as that is exactly what is on the grapevine. Jadeja is a key member of the side and if he is not there playing in yellow, it will be a major setback for the franchise.

In 2021, Jadeja stepped down as captain after a poor run where CSK lost six out of the eight matches he led. His personal form was also not anywhere near to his potential. Jadeja could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

"Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right," wrote a fan.