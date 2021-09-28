Dubai: With a little over a month to go for the start of the much-awaited T20 World Cup, the buzz is growing with each passing day. The Virat Kohli-led side has gone in for a spin-heavy squad because they believe it will help them win matches in those slow tracks. The specialist spinners India has are R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, and Varun Chakravarthy – but will everybody get a game? What Kohli and Co would face is problems of plenty.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After SRH vs RR, Match 40: CSK Remain at No.1 Spot, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson Replaces Shikhar Dhawan in Orange Cap Bragging Rights

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra reckons Ravindra Jadeja would be the first name on the minds of Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni. The CSK star can chip in with the bat, ball, and in the outfield.

"With the ball too, he was effective. He picked up an important wicket and gave just 21 runs in four overs. He displayed the same type of bowling which he is known for. And as far as batting is concerned, he has done exceptionally well in the last 2 years. He hit Prasidh Krishna for big blows to finish the match. We talk of MS Dhoni, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard, but even Ravindra Jadeja did the same thing today. He has performed well for CSK and in Tests with the bat. His batting is finally coming along nicely," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

“It will become interesting to see whether India include Ravindra Jadeja ahead of them or as a third spinner. I would say that the situations we have seen till now, he would be the first name on the minds of coach Shastri, captain Kohli and mentor Dhoni when it comes to deciding the XI,” he added.

A couple of days back, it was Jadeja whose heroics with the bat in the backend helped CSK win the match against KKR from the jaws of defeat.