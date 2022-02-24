Lucknow: Be it his sword celebration or his swagger on the field, Ravindra Jadeja is a modern-day cricketing showman. He is someone you would pay to watch. With him on-the-field there is never a dull moment, Jadeja is someone who makes things happen.Also Read - IND vs SL Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Latest Updates: India on Top; Sri Lanka Lose 6 Wickets

During the T20I opener against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Lucknow, Jadeja came up with something new. He did the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration which is originally done by Allu Arjun in the film. It is no secret that he is a big fan of the South Indian actor. Jadeja won hearts with the celebration after he dismissed Dinesh Chandimal.

Here is the celebration that is going viral:

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka won the toss and asked India to bat first. India, who are missing many of their top batters, got off to a belligerent start, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan who put on a 111-run stand. Rohit finally perished for a breezy 44 off 32 balls, but Kishan continued on and went on to become the top-scorer for the side as he hit 89 off 56 balls.

Shreyas Iyer also looked in brilliant touch as he scored 57 off 28 balls, while Jadeja – who was promoted up the order – remained unbeaten on three off four balls. India posted a mammoth 199 for two in 20 overs.

Chasing 200 to win, they got off to the worst possible start as they lost Pathum Nissanka off the very first ball. After that, India kept chipping away at the wickets.

At the time of filing the copy, India were in form control of the game as Lanka were reeling at 116 for six in the 18th over.