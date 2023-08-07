Top Recommended Stories

Ravindra Jadeja’s Cool Dance Moves in West Indies Will Remove Your Monday Blues | WATCH

He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja's dance moves.

Published: August 7, 2023 11:14 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravindra Jadeja Dance

Guyana: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most important player in the team. He can not only win matches with the bat and the ball, but he can also change games on it’s head with his fielding abiklities, Touted as one of the fionest fielders of the modern era, Jadeja showed us some of his moves in the Carribbean and they were super cool. Jadeja was seen shaking his leg to some local music. He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja’s dance moves and captioned it as: “When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU.”

Here is the clip:


