Ravindra Jadeja’s Cool Dance Moves in West Indies Will Remove Your Monday Blues | WATCH
He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja's dance moves.
Guyana: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most important player in the team. He can not only win matches with the bat and the ball, but he can also change games on it’s head with his fielding abiklities, Touted as one of the fionest fielders of the modern era, Jadeja showed us some of his moves in the Carribbean and they were super cool. Jadeja was seen shaking his leg to some local music. He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja’s dance moves and captioned it as: “When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU.”
Here is the clip:
View this post on Instagram
