Raipur: Who can forget commentator Sanjay Majrekar facing the heat on social space for calling Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player during the 2019 World Cup? Since then, they have had some chemistry in social space. Jadeja and Manjrekar also shared an uneasy on-air interaction in August during the post-match interview of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter where the allrounder played a pivotal role to guide the Men in Blue to victory. Manjrekar had asked: "First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?" Jadeja replied: "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!"

Very recently, Jadeja took to social media and posted a picture of Manjrekar doing commentary during the Legends League Cricket. Jadeja, who is not part of the Indian set-up against South Africa due to an injury, posted a photo on his Twitter account, captioned, "Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar."

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022



The comments on the picture posted by Jadeja are hilarious. “You are watching jaddu’s dear friend, who happens to be a “bits & pieces” commentator,” replied a fan.

Here are some of the responses:

Sanjay Manjerakar after seeing jaddu tweet pic.twitter.com/5kuKzK3Dnj — Raj (@wtf_rajjjj) September 29, 2022

Jadeja’s absence from the squad will be a big blow to Team India during their World Cup campaign in Australia. Jadeja’s rocket-like direct throws, left-arm spin and left-handed batting will be something that the squad will miss out.