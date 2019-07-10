India-New Zealand: He is one of the finest fielders in the world! Jadeja took a catch to get rid of Tom Latham and then posed near the boundary line. This is his second match of the tournament and he has already made an impact by saving 41 runs. It was not an easy catch as he had to balance himself and then keep an eye on the ropes. He took the catch and then posed for the cameras and fans. The moment is winning Twitter.

Ravindra Jadeja’s runout of Ross Taylor was a testament to that. It was a classical Jadeja runout. Taylor’s brilliant 73 came to an end. Taylor tucked it away towards deep square leg, a fabulous throw at the striker’s end as they attempt to take a second, and he’s scored with one stump to aim at! Ravindrasinh Jadeja, what an incredible fielder! The key wicket of Ross Taylor – and he’s been run-out for a second consecutive time.