India vs New Zealand: The sword was finally out as Indian fans at Old Trafford had something to cheer. Jadeja came in and smashed a 39-ball 50 and then did his signature sword celebration as he kept India’s chances alive in the semi-final 1. Jadeja took a lot of pressure of MS Dhoni as he hit the boundaries and sixes. Dhoni and Jadeja also stitched a 50-run partnership. Jadeja came in at a time when India was reeling and looking at a semi-final exit. It has been Jadeja’s day as he affected a breathtaking runout before taking a sharp catch.

Here is the talked about sword celebration:

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.