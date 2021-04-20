Ravindra Jadeja once again proved why he is indispensable for Chennai Super Kings. Jadeja may not have got among the runs with the bat, but he was the game-changer with the ball and on-the-field. The CSK all-rounder not only took the big wicket of Jos Buttler – who was set and looking dangerous – but also gobbled four catches during the match proving why he is rated as the best fielder in the world. Also Read - MS Dhoni Makes BIG Admission, Says 'The First Six Balls I Played Could Cost Us Another Match' After Chennai Beat Rajasthan in IPL 2021

But what caught the attention of the fans was Jadeja’s unique celebration after taking a particular catch in the boundary ropes to send Jaydev Unadkat packing. Jadeja first showed four with his fingers, which indicates the four catches that he took during the match. Then he made a ‘let’s speak over the phone’ gesture. It is not clear what was that meant for, but fans are loving it. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings Climb to Second; Shikhar Dhawan Holds Orange, Harshal Patel Dons Purple Cap

Jadeja missed out on a lot of international action after he picked up a thumb injury during the tour of Australia. After recovering from it, he made his comeback in the IPL knowing very well that eyes would be on him. Jadeja has not let down a bit, he could make all the difference for CSK this season.

With CSK’s second win on the trot, they zoom to the second spot in the points table with two wins in three games. CSK are just behind table-toppers RCB – who are yet to be defeated this season. The Super Kings would like to continue their good run of form when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture.