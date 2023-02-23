Home

Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Opens Up About His Sensational Comeback After Injury, Says ‘Cricket Is His Top Priority’

Jadeja made a sensational comeback during Ranji Trophy game, took seven wickets in the second innings.

New Delhi: Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showcased his excellent skills and sits at the No. 1 position in the ICC Test all-rounder’s ranking. Jadeja suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates last year and was on recovery period for more than five months.

Jadeja made a sensational comeback during Ranji Trophy game, took seven wickets in the second innings. During first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy he picked up a five-wicket haul and then made a contribution of 70 runs with the bat as well.

In total he took 7 wickets and scored 70 runs, he bagged the Player of the Match award in Nagpur.

In the second match, which was played in Delhi last week again took 7 wickets. So far he picked up a total of 17 wickets in two matches and scored 96 runs.

In a recent interview with ANI Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja praised him and expressed her happiness over his top form.

“Ravindra is a very positive player, and his mindset is also very positive,” Rivaba told ANI. “He steps onto the field with a lot of intent and a positive attitude. That is his biggest strength. Cricket is his top priority, and he is very attached to the game.”

“He did his rehab at the NCA, and the BCCI coaches and physiotherapists helped him a lot there. He has completed 14 years in international cricket now. He understands his strengths and has worked a lot on them during this time, and the outcome is right before our eyes. I am very happy with his efforts and the way he contributed to the team. He has made a fantastic comeback. He made a comeback after an injury, and I am very happy with his performance.”

She further mentioned that Jadeja does not like to talk about his game he rather let his game talk.

“He [Ravindra Jadeja] doesn’t like to talk a lot and lets his game do all the talking. He gets a lot of positive comments, and he has a few critics too. But instead of speaking about them, he prefers to work on his weaknesses.”

