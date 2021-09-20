Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu, who was hit on his forearm by a delivery from pace bowler Adam Milne and had to retire hurt during Sunday’s match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has survived the hit and does not have a fracture.Also Read - Dale Steyn Backs Virat Kohli's Decision to Step Down as RCB Captain After IPL 2021, Calls Him a 'Fantastic Leader'

“Rayudu’s X-Ray was clear, it was just a bad bruise at that stage and he lost little bit of grip. We feared that it might be broken but there is good news,” said team head coach Stephen Fleming in a virtual press conference after the match. Also Read - Dale Steyn Slams Suresh Raina's Dismal Show in Dubai, Says 'He Looked Like a School-Boy Cricketer'

“Deepak Chahar had a cramp, we will check that, fingers crossed, they both will come through reasonably okay,” added the former New Zealand skipper. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Bowlers Guide Chennai Super Kings to Top of Points Table With 20-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

Fleming praised opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose unbeaten 88 off 58 deliveries, powered the Chennai franchise to 156/6 in 20 overs after being 24/4 in the first six overs.

“Today’s innings was very special. It is okay to play an innings in a high-scoring game and dominate. But when you are the one to get a score to give your team a chance, then that is even more special,” Fleming added.

“The way he went about his work, it had really absorbing pressure and then the ability to accelerate as the innings went on, it really was down to his hand, that we were able to create any pressure whatsoever. So, it was a remarkable innings from him.”