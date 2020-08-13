RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League

The much-awaited quarterfinal clash will be a one-legged fixture due to the coronavirus pandemic and that, as RB Leipzig says, has made the competition a level-playing field. Leipzig has made the last-eight for the first time in their short history while their opponents reached the finals in 2014 and 2016.

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network.

What: Champions League Quarter Final

When: August 13

Venue:Estadio Jose Alvalade

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Telecast: Sony Ten 2

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV, Airtel TV

Probable Starting XI

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Koke; Joao Felix, Diego Costa

RB Liepzig: Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg; Nordi Mukiele, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku; Patrick Schick, Yussuf Poulsen

SQUADS

RB Leipzig: Ethan Ampadu, Philipp Tschauner, Yvon Mvogo, Marcel Halstenberg, Hannes Wolf, Tom Krauss, Mads Bidstrup, Fabrice Hartmann, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Ademola Lookman, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Angelino, Peter Gulacsi, Malik Talabidi, Frederik Jakel, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann

Atletico Madrid: Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko, Santiago Arias, Oscar Clemente, Rodrigo Riquelme, Toni Moya, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Ivan Saponjic, Joao Felix, Sergio Camello, Vitolo, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa, Alex Dos Santos, Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Manu Sanchez, Renan Lodi, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Caio Henrique, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier