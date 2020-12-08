RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Live Streaming Champions League

In the exciting clash of UEFA Champions League, Manchester United will lock horns against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena. It will be a do-or-die game for both teams as none of the teams have qualified for the round of 16 stage and whoever loses the game, will be on the brink to demote to Europa League. The other team who is in the race for the Round of 16 spots from Group H is Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims he is ready for the do-or-die challenger as it's what a tournament like UEFA Champions League demands from ever tram. "Definitely. That's what the Champions League should be – and is – about. It's a test of character, a test of how far we've come. Football is all about performing when it matters and it's one of those tests. We've got to the last game. We've done really well to get there and, of course, we need a point. We want to go there and put our authority on the game and hopefully win," Solskjaer said.

When is the RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, December 8.

What are the timings of RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match will start at 01.30 PM IST.

Where is the RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match being played?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match will be played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Which TV channel will broadcast the RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

Where can you live stream the RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match?

The RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV.