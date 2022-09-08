RB vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints

RB vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Brussels vs Liege, Playing 11s, Mechelen 4 PM and 6 PM IST September 8, ThursdayAlso Read - PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 7 Wednesday

Here is the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RB vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, RB vs LIE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RB vs LIE Playing 11s ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction International CC Brussels vs Liege, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Belgium 2022 2022 Series. Also Read - ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – International CC Brussels vs Liege, Playing 11s, Mechelen 12 PM and 2 PM IST September 7, Wednesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Belgium match toss between Royal Brussels and Liege will take place at 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST Also Read - NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lord's London, 7:30 PM IST August 31, Thu

Time – September 8, 4 and 6 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen.

RB vs LIE Dream11 Team

Harjot Singh, Umair Butt, Muhammad Muneeb (C), Farkan Hussainkhel (VC), Safi Majid, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Oliver Herrington, Noor Oryakhel, Sairab Zahid, Adnan Razaaq, Wasooq Butt

RB vs LIE Probable Playing XI

Royal Brussels: Anand Sundaram, Richie George, Sachin Shrivastava, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Nithyanandan krishnan, Gangadhar Barrey, Siddhant Deore(C), Shashidhar Gunna, Appaji Mopada, Sajid Safi, Sreekanth Mandapati

Liege: Safi Majid, Zulqarnain Munawar, Umair Butt, Harjot Singh(wk), Hamza Minhas©, Ali Hassan, Ahmadzai Khan, Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Haroon Sarkani, Javed Oryakhial, Nishan Singh

