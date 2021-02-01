RB vs OSA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Betis vs Osasuna La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RB vs OSA. In the exciting encounter on La Liga, Osasuna will lock horns against Real Betis on February 2. Real Betis have played decent football this season and have impressed many with the performances in the league. The La Liga club started the season with some strong shows and have lost just one of their last five games. They are currently at the eighth spot on the La Liga points table. While, Osasuna will look to upset Real Betis as they are currently at the 17th spot on the points table. Real Betis vs OSAsuna Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RB vs OSA, Dream 11 Team Player List, OSAsuna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Betis vs Osasuna, La Liga, Online Football Tips Real Betis vs Osasuna, La Liga.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 AM IST – February 2 in India.

RB vs OSA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S Herrera

Defenders: U Garcia, Emerson. A Mandi

Midfielders: J Moncayola, R Garcia, Joaquin, S Canales (C), W Carvalho

Forwards: N Fekir (VC), L Moron

Real Betis vs Osasuna Probable Line-up

Real Betis probable line-up: Joel Robles, Víctor Ruiz, Aïssa Mandi, Juan Miranda, Emerson, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Lorenzo Morón, Aitor Ruibal, Joaquin, Tello

Osasuna probable line-up: Sergio Herrera, Unai García, Juan Cruz, Nacho Vidal, Javier Martínez, Jon Moncayola, Rubén García, Roberto Torres, Jonathan Calleri, David Garcia, Inigo Perez

