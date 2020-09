Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Rome Bangla CC vs Roma CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Online Dream11 Prediction For Today’s RBCC vs RCC at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground: After the success of ECS T10 Cyprus League, it’s time to shift our focus and base to Italy as ECS T10 – Rome which kicked-off with a bang on August 31. In another exciting encounter of ECS T10 Rome tournament, Rome Bangla CC will take on Roma CC at the Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground, Rome. The ECS T10 – Rome RBCC vs RCC match will begin at 8.30 PM IST. Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Rome Bangla CC are the favourites heading into this game owing to a superior batting unit. However, they will need to keep an eye out for Roma’s bowling unit who are more than capable of wreaking havoc on a competitive pitch in the ECS. Also Read - SUN vs HUL Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction English League Cup 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sunderland vs Hull City Football Match at Stadium of Light 7.30 PM IST September 5

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Rome Bangla CC and Roma CC will take place at 8.15 PM (IST) – September 5. Also Read - ESS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Essex vs Kent T20 Match at Kennington Oval, London 5.35 PM IST September 5

Time: 8.30 PM IST Also Read - BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Bergamo CC vs Kent Lanka CC T10 Match at 4.30 PM IST September 5

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: B Bikash

Batsmen: D Marage (C), S Kuruppu, C Ahmed, K Abdul

All-rounders: C Kalugamage, M Alessio Herath, H Bilal Bhuyain (VC)

Bowlers: Q Gunning, T Ranasinghe, D Tinusha

RBCC vs RCC Probable Playing XIs

Rome Bangla CC: B Bikash, K Abdul, A Rajib, C Ahmed, A Rahat, H Fahad, H Bilal Bhuyain, Ahmed Anik, H Adnan, S Raihan, D Tinusha.

Roma CC: S Rillagodage, D Marage, S Kuruppu, N Kalansuriya, R Kulatunga, P Ekneligoda, T Samarakoon, R Maggio, Q Gunning, T Ranasinghe and U Sendanayake.

RBCC vs RCC Squads

Rome Bangla CC: Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain.

Roma CC: Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCC Dream11 Team/ RBCC Dream11 Team/ Roma CC Dream11 Team/ Rome Bangla CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.