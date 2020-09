RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Rome Bangla Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's RBCC vs RCCC at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: The third match of the day will be between Rome Bangla Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club that starts from 4:30 PM IST.

A total of five matches have been scheduled for Friday.

September 4 Schedule

#Match 13, Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 14, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 15, Rome Bangla Cricket Club vs Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 16, Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 17, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club, 8:30 PM IST

The series will be played over seven days with 10 teams participating. The teams have been divided into two groups of five each.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Rome Bangla Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST) – September 4.

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

RBCC vs RCCC My Dream11 Team

Reddy Vajrala (captain), Ahmed Anik (vice-captain), Hossain Fahad, Bhomic Chandra-Bikash, Dane Kirby, Mosur Mojammel, Vikram Sharda, Sumair Ali, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain–MD Bilal–Bhuiyan, Emi Ghulam

RBCC vs RCCC Squads

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club: Vikram Sharda, Leandro Jayarajah, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala

Rome Bangla Cricket Club: Dewpura Tinusha, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin

