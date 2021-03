RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Predictions

Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome Match 1- Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RBMS vs ROR at Roma Cricket Ground: Five Italian teams will be vying for the ECS T10 – Rome title when they lock horns at the Roma Cricket Ground from today. 24 matches will be played across six days starting Monday in Rome. The five teams are Asian Latina, Kent Lanka, Roma, Rome Bangla and Royal Roma. The series gets underway with Rome Bangla Morning Sun taking on Royal Roma. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RBMS vs ROR, ECS T10 – Rome 2021, Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Roma Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma Girona ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RBMS vs ROR T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - LEI vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Leicester City vs Sheffield United Football Match at King Power Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 14 Sunday

RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Rome Match 1 between Rome Bangla Morning Sun and Royal Roma will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 15, 2021. Also Read - WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs SL ODI Match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

Match Venue: Roma Cricket Ground

RBMS vs ROR My Dream11 Team

Muneeb Niazi (captain), Hassan Mubashar (vice-captain), Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Anik Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Mubarak Hossain, Hossain Adnan, Anil Kumar, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad

RBMS vs ROR Probable Playing XIs

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Ahmed Anik, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Hossain Adnan, Dewan Rana, Amin Munsurul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir

Royal Roma: Nur Mohammod, Reddy Vajrala, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Dharamvir Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Usman Mubashar, Anil Kumar, Shoaib Awan

RBMS vs ROR Full Squads

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Hossain Adnan, Dewan Rana, Amin Munsurul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Iban Ahmed, Bappy Chowdhury, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Ahmed Anik, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Rahaman Saidur

Royal Roma: Mohammad Munir, Shahid Gulzar, Nur Mohammod, Reddy Vajrala, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Arif Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Bhupinder Dev, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Milap Singh, Hardeep Singh, Dharamvir Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Usman Mubashar, Anil Kumar, Shoaib Awan, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Akhil Govada

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RBMS Dream11 Team/ ROR Dream11 Team/ Rome Bangla Morning Sun Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Roma Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.