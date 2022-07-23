RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2022 Fantasy Hints, Qualifier 1

RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2022 Fantasy Hints, Qualifier 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma, Playing 11s For Today's Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome 2 PM IST July 23, Saturday

Here is the ECS T10 Rome 2022 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ROR vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, RBMS vs ROR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RBMS vs ROR Playing 11s ECS T10 Rome 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Rome 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Rome 2022 toss between Rome Bangla Morning Sun and Royal Roma will take place at 1.30 PM IST.

Time – July 23, 2PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team

M Hossain, S Raihan, G Singh, R Singh, A Anik (VC), M Singh, M Ahmed (C), S Zadran, U Butt, Abbas, R Islam

RBMS vs ROR Probable Playing XI

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Rifat Janal, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Alam Rezaul, Abbas Ali, Rifat Islam, Mohammad Siddique, Nahid Mahmud

Royal Roma: Muneed Niazi, Mubarak Hossain, Tinusha Shehanka, Gagandeep Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Rajwinder Singh (c), Zadran Shadamgul, Asraful Islam (wk), Ali Zulqarnain, Muhammad Arshad, Umar Shahzad