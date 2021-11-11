New Delhi: The city of Jaipur will be welcoming international cricket after eight long years and the Rajasthan Cricket Association has announced that fans who have taken at least one doze of COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to attend the India vs New Zealand match at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on 17th November. It is also mentioned that fans should also carry a RT-PCR report along with vaccination proof which shouldn’t be more than 48 hours old.Also Read - ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops to 8th spot, KL Rahul Jumps to 5th in Batting Chart

New Zealand will be visiting India for a 3-match T20 series followed by a 2-match Test series. BCCI have announced the squad on Tuesday with former captain Virat Kohli being rested and Rohit Sharma taking over as the new skipper of Team India in the shortest format of the game. This series will also see Rahul Dravid acting as full-time head coach.

The Rajasthan Cricket Board have decided to give entry to Jaipur fans after having a thorough discussion with the Home Department of the state government.

“Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match.”

”Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols,” RCA Secretary Mahendra Sharma said.

“According to guidelines issued by the state government, spectators should follow COVID appropriate behaviour like mandatory use of masks, sanitisation, thermal screening, proper ventilation and vaccination with at least one dose of covid vaccine by all spectators, staff and players,” Sharma added.

India squad for T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.