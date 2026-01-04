RCA Writes to BCCI after Cricket Board decides to move the Home Ground of This IPL-Winning Team, Not RCB it is...

RCA’s Assurance to the BCCI

DD Kumawat, chairman of the ad hoc committee appointed by the Rajasthan government, wrote to BCCI and IPL officials stating that the RCA is ready to address all concerns in collaboration with all stakeholders. The letter clarified that security measures, government regulations, and all preparations will be completed well in advance, in accordance with international standards.

Response to Rajasthan Royals’ Concerns

The RCA acknowledged that the Rajasthan Royals had raised some questions regarding the facilities at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and had considered alternative venues. However, the association clearly stated that any technical or security assessment of a government-owned stadium must be conducted under the regulatory process. The RCA claims that the stadium is completely safe and has consistently hosted IPL, domestic, and international matches for nearly two decades.

Confidence from Domestic Cricket

The association cited the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy matches held in Jaipur as an example, where a large number of spectators were present without any security lapses. The presence of approximately 20,000 spectators, particularly during the Mumbai matches, was highlighted as proof of the stadium’s capacity and preparedness.

Jaipur and SMS Stadium’s Legacy

In the letter, the RCA described Jaipur as the traditional home ground of the Rajasthan Royals, noting the tremendous support the team has always received from local fans. The association urged the BCCI to allocate the Rajasthan Royals’ home matches for IPL 2026 to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium again and pledged its full cooperation in making the event a success.

