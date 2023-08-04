Home

RCB Announce Andy Flower As Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024 As Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar Depart

Andy Flower was former associated with the Lucknow Super Giants in the previous two IPL seasons - 2022 and 2023. Under hi guidance, LSG made it to the playoffs on both the occasions.

Andy Flower is the new head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Image: RCB)

New Delhi: As expected, Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Andy Flower as the head coach of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. RCB made the announcement on their social media on Friday. The Bengaluru-based franchise also thanked Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and outgoing head coach Sanjay Bangar for their contributions for RCB.

Flower comes into the RCB setup with a wealth of experience under his belt. He was the England head coach when they won the 2010 T20 World Cup and also helped the team win three back-to-back Ashes from 2009-2013.

The Zimbabwean also boasts of a fantastic track record in franchise-based cricket, having guided the Multan Sultans (PSL), Trent Rockets (The Hundred), Maratha Arabians (Abu Dhabi T10) and Gulf Giants (ILT20) to title wins.

The 55-year-old Flower expressed his excitement at joining RCB and said, “I am really proud to be joining RCB. I’m truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing. RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season.”

We are beyond thrilled to welcome and winning coach as the of RCB Men’s team. Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles… pic.twitter.com/WsMYGCkcYT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 4, 2023

“I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights. I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better,” added the Zimbabwean.

Hesson, who joined RCB in 2019 also thanked the management for the support. “I would like to thank the RCB management, players, support staff and the fans for a journey filled with moments that I will forever cherish,” said the New Zealander.

“I have had an incredible journey with the franchise. Working with this remarkable team and being part of the RCB has been a rewarding experience. I wish the players, the management and the entire RCB team all the best,” said Bangar who joined RCB as a batting coach in 2019 before being elevated to the role of head coach before 2022 season.

